Manipur's Leadership Crisis: Chief Minister Resigns Amidst Sectarian Turmoil

The Chief Minister of Manipur, India's northeastern state, resigned following intense ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The conflict has resulted in over 250 deaths and forced the displacement of 60,000 people. His resignation comes after pressure from allies and the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 20:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, resigned on Sunday amid persistent ethnic clashes in the state, which have claimed over 250 lives in the past two years.

A member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP party, Singh submitted his resignation a day before the legislative assembly's session, following anticipated political pressure and a potential no-confidence motion from the opposition Congress party.

The violence, stemming from disputes between Meitei and Kuki communities over economic benefits, has seen 60,000 displaced. Singh's resignation has been met with approval from both critics and political allies, who have criticized his handling of the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

