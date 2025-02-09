Manipur's Leadership Crisis: Chief Minister Resigns Amidst Sectarian Turmoil

The Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, resigned on Sunday amid persistent ethnic clashes in the state, which have claimed over 250 lives in the past two years.

A member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP party, Singh submitted his resignation a day before the legislative assembly's session, following anticipated political pressure and a potential no-confidence motion from the opposition Congress party.

The violence, stemming from disputes between Meitei and Kuki communities over economic benefits, has seen 60,000 displaced. Singh's resignation has been met with approval from both critics and political allies, who have criticized his handling of the crisis.

