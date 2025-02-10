Left Menu

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

President Donald Trump raised concerns regarding the future operations of the U.S. Agency for International Development, hinting at a transfer of its funding responsibilities to the State Department, possibly moving some staff there.

  • United States

In a statement made on Sunday, President Donald Trump conveyed uncertainty about the ongoing operations of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). He suggested that the agency's remaining budget might be managed by the State Department.

This pivotal announcement could signify significant changes in the operations and administrative structure of USAID. The president hinted at a possible relocation of some agency staff members to the State Department as a part of these adjustments.

The implications of these proposed changes remain to be fully understood, as USAID plays a crucial role in international development and aid. The president's comments have sparked discussions regarding the agency's future and its strategic importance in U.S. foreign policy.

