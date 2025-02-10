Left Menu

Europe's Swift Response to U.S. Tariff Threats: A Political Showdown

In a pre-election debate, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised rapid EU retaliation if the US imposes tariffs. The discussion highlighted trade disputes and NATO defense spending, with Scholz challenged by Friedrich Merz, who criticized Scholz's policies for Germany's economic woes and the rise of the far-right.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 03:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 03:55 IST
In a heated pre-election debate, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed that Europe would retaliate "within an hour" if the United States imposed tariffs on the European Union. Scholz, seeking re-election, faced off against conservative contender Friedrich Merz, who accused him of economic mismanagement and political dithering.

Scholz's promise of rapid EU action comes amid repeated threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to levy tariffs on major trading partners. As tensions mount, the trade policy, controlled by the European Commission, remains a critical issue for Brussels and EU member states.

The debate, shadowed by the influence of Trump and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), saw Merz express a desire to discuss fiscal policies, including abandoning Germany's spending cap. Meanwhile, Scholz cautioned against aligning with the AfD, which continues to gain ground in the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

