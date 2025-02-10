Trump's Bold 51st State Scheme: Annexing Canada Revealed

In a divisive interview during the Super Bowl preshow, former President Donald Trump reiterated his controversial desire to bring Canada into the United States as the 51st state.

Trump claimed that such an annexation would benefit both countries economically, citing a $200 billion loss he attributes to US-Canadian trade relations.

This bold proposal has drawn a sharp rebuke from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and has intensified the ongoing trade disagreements between the neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)