Trump's Bold 51st State Scheme: Annexing Canada Revealed
In a startling interview, Donald Trump expressed a serious intent to annex Canada as the 51st US state, arguing it's better for both nations economically. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Trump's ambition, emphasizing Canada's valuable natural resources. The idea is unpopular in Canada, fueling tense trade ties.
In a divisive interview during the Super Bowl preshow, former President Donald Trump reiterated his controversial desire to bring Canada into the United States as the 51st state.
Trump claimed that such an annexation would benefit both countries economically, citing a $200 billion loss he attributes to US-Canadian trade relations.
This bold proposal has drawn a sharp rebuke from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and has intensified the ongoing trade disagreements between the neighboring countries.
