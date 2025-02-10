Left Menu

Trump's Push to Scrap the Penny: A Move to Save Millions?

President Donald Trump has announced plans to stop minting new pennies, citing the coin's production cost, which exceeds its value. This decision reflects his administration's broader aim of reducing federal spending significantly. The move may require congressional approval, as currency regulations are legislated by Congress.

Updated: 10-02-2025 10:06 IST
  • United States

In a bold move aimed at curbing federal expenditure, President Donald Trump announced his directive to halt the minting of new pennies, a decision driven by the cost of producing the one-cent coin surpassing its face value.

Trump's statement, shared on his Truth Social site, highlighted the administration's commitment to cut government waste, with endorsements from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. However, questions remain about whether Trump can act unilaterally, as currency specifications fall under congressional jurisdiction.

The discussion around the penny's future isn't new. Congress has considered various proposals regarding the coin, and Trump's call to action marks a significant step in line with international trends seen in countries like Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

