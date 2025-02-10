BJP Manipur Chief Backs CM Biren Singh's Resignation Amid Peace Concerns

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manipur President A Sharda Devi has endorsed Chief Minister N Biren Singh's decision to step down, highlighting that the move was intended to foster peace in the region. On Sunday, Sharda Devi informed media outlets that Singh's resignation was a gesture towards the welfare of Manipur's populace.

Sharda Devi further indicated that Biren Singh had sought assurances from the Central government regarding the protection of Manipur's citizens. She dismissed any notions of discord within the party's ranks. Devi stated, "Our Chief Minister has submitted his resignation to the Governor. His decision is deeply rooted in the state's welfare. Furthermore, he has appealed to the Centre to uphold the state's integrity and safety."

BJP MP from Darrang-Udalguri, Assam, Dilip Saikia responded to Singh's resignation by acknowledging it as his own decision. Saikia emphasized the party's desire for Manipur's progress and peace. Singh tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhawan, two years after conflicts between the Meitei and Kuki communities turned violent.

The conflicts erupted on May 3, 2023, after the Manipur High Court suggested including the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list. Singh's resignation was supported by BJP President A Sharda Devi and other key party figures. In his resignation letter, Singh expressed gratitude to the Central government for its interventions and projects in Manipur.

Singh outlined critical priorities such as maintaining territorial integrity, addressing border infiltration, combating drugs and narco-terrorism, and enhancing border security. His letter emphasized safeguarding Manipur's heritage and ensuring a robust security framework.

