BJP's Triumphant Return: Celebrations and Controversy in the Lok Sabha

In a historic comeback, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked its return to power in Delhi with a decisive victory, securing 48 of the 70 assembly seats, ending a 26-year hiatus.

As the Lok Sabha proceedings began on Monday, BJP members expressed their jubilation with chants of 'Modi, Modi,' creating a spirited atmosphere in the parliament.

However, the celebrations turned somber as opposition Congress member Gaurav Gogoi and Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee raised pressing issues, highlighting the political challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)