BJP's Triumphant Return: Celebrations and Controversy in the Lok Sabha

In a historic victory, the BJP reclaimed power in Delhi after 26 years, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats. BJP members chanted 'Modi, Modi' in the Lok Sabha, while opposition parties raised concerns. The Congress and AAP suffered setbacks, with Congress failing to secure any seats.

Updated: 10-02-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 11:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
In a historic comeback, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked its return to power in Delhi with a decisive victory, securing 48 of the 70 assembly seats, ending a 26-year hiatus.

As the Lok Sabha proceedings began on Monday, BJP members expressed their jubilation with chants of 'Modi, Modi,' creating a spirited atmosphere in the parliament.

However, the celebrations turned somber as opposition Congress member Gaurav Gogoi and Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee raised pressing issues, highlighting the political challenges ahead.

