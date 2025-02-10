Tensions Over Trump's Gaza Plans

Hamas' Gaza leader, Khalil al-Hayya, declared on Monday that plans from the West, including those from the United States and President Donald Trump, concerning the Gaza Strip, are bound to fail. The announcement was made during the commemoration of the 46th anniversary of the Iranian revolution held in Tehran.

Al-Hayya's statement comes as a response to President Trump's remarks, made on Sunday, expressing his intent to purchase and own Gaza. However, Trump noted the possibility of allowing other Middle Eastern states to rebuild sections of the region, which has suffered extensive damage due to ongoing conflict.

The remarks highlight the continuing tension and complexity surrounding proposals for the war-stricken Gaza Strip, with Hamas strongly opposing international plans they believe undermine their objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)