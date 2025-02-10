Iran's Revolutionary Anniversary Amid U.S. Tensions
Thousands in Iran marked the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution as uncertainty looms with President Trump's 'maximum pressure' strategy. Ayatollah Khamenei opposed U.S. negotiations, while Iranians rallied against foreign powers. The celebration was the first since President Pezeshkian took office after Raisi's death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 10-02-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 14:08 IST
- Country:
- Iran
Tens of thousands of Iranians commemorated the 1979 Islamic Revolution's anniversary, marking the first rally since President Trump intensified pressure on Tehran.
This year's event coincides with economic hardships caused by sanctions and potential new threats, as Trump aims for a nuclear deal with Iran.
Supreme Leader Asayatollah Khamenei dismissed U.S. negotiations as unwise while demonstrators in Tehran carried banners opposing America and Israel. Meanwhile, the event is the first under President Pezeshkian, highlighting resilience in the face of adversity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally
Saving TikTok: Oracle's Role in the Trump Administration's Tech Strategy
Trump Lifts Weapon Delivery Hold, Resumes Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict
Trump Urges Neighboring Nations to Aid in Gaza Crisis