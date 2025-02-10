Iran's Revolutionary Anniversary Amid U.S. Tensions

Tens of thousands of Iranians commemorated the 1979 Islamic Revolution's anniversary, marking the first rally since President Trump intensified pressure on Tehran.

This year's event coincides with economic hardships caused by sanctions and potential new threats, as Trump aims for a nuclear deal with Iran.

Supreme Leader Asayatollah Khamenei dismissed U.S. negotiations as unwise while demonstrators in Tehran carried banners opposing America and Israel. Meanwhile, the event is the first under President Pezeshkian, highlighting resilience in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)