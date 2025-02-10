Left Menu

Iran's Revolutionary Anniversary Amid U.S. Tensions

Thousands in Iran marked the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution as uncertainty looms with President Trump's 'maximum pressure' strategy. Ayatollah Khamenei opposed U.S. negotiations, while Iranians rallied against foreign powers. The celebration was the first since President Pezeshkian took office after Raisi's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 10-02-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 14:08 IST
Tens of thousands of Iranians commemorated the 1979 Islamic Revolution's anniversary, marking the first rally since President Trump intensified pressure on Tehran.

This year's event coincides with economic hardships caused by sanctions and potential new threats, as Trump aims for a nuclear deal with Iran.

Supreme Leader Asayatollah Khamenei dismissed U.S. negotiations as unwise while demonstrators in Tehran carried banners opposing America and Israel. Meanwhile, the event is the first under President Pezeshkian, highlighting resilience in the face of adversity.

