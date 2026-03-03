Diplomatic Chessboard: Trump and Merz Tackle Global Crises at White House Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump will host German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House this Tuesday. The agenda includes sensitive discussions on recent U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Trump's proposed tariff policies, as well as Merz's recent diplomatic venture to China.

As Germany, along with France, strengthens nuclear deterrence ties, the Merz-Trump meeting assumes significance. European nations are adapting to new dynamics in transatlantic relations amidst threats from Russia and tensions involving Iran.

Keeping diplomatic relations on an even keel is crucial. The Iran situation has raised global oil transport tensions, while Trump's emergency tariffs have faced legal pushback. Merz, fresh from discussing these issues with Chinese President Xi Jinping, seeks clarity on U.S. strategies with Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)