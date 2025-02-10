Iran's President Challenges U.S. Sanctions amid Diplomatic Tensions
Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian, criticized the U.S. for reimposing sanctions while claiming to pursue negotiations, amid the 46th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution. He pointed fingers at Israel for destabilizing the Middle East, questioning the sincerity of U.S. diplomatic efforts.
On Monday, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian raised doubts about the United States' genuine intentions to negotiate with Tehran. This occurred shortly after President Donald Trump reinstated "maximum pressure" sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
"If the U.S. were sincere about negotiations, why did they sanction us?" questioned Pezeshkian during the 46th anniversary celebrations of the 1979 Islamic revolution. He further argued that Israel, not Iran, was destabilizing the Middle East region.
Pezeshkian's comments reflect growing tensions in U.S.-Iran relations as the Iranian leadership expresses skepticism over the U.S.'s contradictory actions that claim diplomacy while enforcing sanctions.
