BJP Bets on Development to Secure Urban Polls Victory in Chhattisgarh
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai confidently predicts a BJP win in Chhattisgarh's urban local body elections, attributing success to extensive development projects by the state government. Sai highlights past electoral successes and PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' for reducing student stress as factors in their favor.
- Country:
- India
On the eve of polling for 173 urban local bodies, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed confidence that the BJP would win the elections, citing development projects as key achievements. Sai described PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' as a beneficial initiative for students.
With previous electoral successes in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Sai believes similar outcomes are likely in the upcoming civic body elections. The state government has launched development initiatives worth over Rs 7,000 crore in urban areas.
Polling for the urban local bodies, including municipal corporations and councils, is set for February 11, with votes counting on February 15. The three-tier panchayat elections will follow in phases, reflecting the organized electoral strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
