A Belated Resignation: Manipur's Political Turmoil

The political landscape in Manipur shifted on Monday with the resignation of Chief Minister Biren Singh, a move criticized as 'too little, too late' by opposition leaders. This decision is seen as a strategic sidestep to avoid the looming no-confidence motion that the Congress was preparing to introduce in the state assembly.

Calls for Singh's resignation have been persistent over the past two years, as violence plagued the region. Opposition members, including Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, expressed their dissatisfaction, stating that the chief minister's exit was not a moral decision but rather a necessity to evade defeat.

The resignation comes amid ongoing ethnic strife and violence, leaving over 250 people dead and thousands displaced. Manipur's turmoil continues, and leaders stress the urgency of Prime Minister Modi's visit to demonstrate national solidarity with the affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)