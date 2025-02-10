Ecuador's Election Uncertainty Shakes Bond Market

Ecuador's government bonds are poised for a decline when trading recommences on Monday following a presidential election that produced no outright winner.

Daniel Noboa and Luisa Gonzalez both secured around 44% of the vote, leading to an April 13 runoff. Pre-market expectations predict a 5% drop in Ecuador's key sovereign bonds.

Brokers warn of uncertainty while noting Noboa as a market favorite due to his stance on debt and crime. Meanwhile, outsider Leonidas Iza, who gained 4.8%, may influence remaining voter dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)