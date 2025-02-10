Vetevendosje Leads Kosovo Election Amidst Political Tensions
Kosovo's ruling party Vetevendosje, led by Prime Minister Albin Kurti, emerged victorious in the parliamentary elections without securing a majority, necessitating coalition talks. The party's policies, particularly regarding ethnic Serb autonomy, pose challenges both internally and with international entities like the EU, amid past regional ethnic violence concerns.
In Kosovo's latest parliamentary election, the ruling party Vetevendosje, led by Prime Minister Albin Kurti, claimed victory but failed to obtain a majority, per preliminary results released on Monday. Despite diminished support compared to the 2021 vote, this win positions Kurti to lead another term, with coalition negotiations inevitable.
Kurti's government is anticipated to persist with its policy to extend control over the north, where a significant ethnic Serb population resists recognizing Kosovo's independence from Serbia. This is causing anxiety among moderates wary of a revival of ethnic violence that has previously plagued the region. With 88% of votes counted, Vetevendosje secured 41.3% of the vote, a decline from over 50% in the 2021 polls.
Despite his party's success, Kurti's derogatory remarks about potential coalition partners during a speech in Pristina have complicated the prospects of forming a stable government. The election process itself was marred by considerable fines for misconduct. Meanwhile, the EU's economic restrictions, imposed over Kosovo's handling of ethnic Serb issues, underscore the international ramifications of the country's internal policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
