Global Political Events: February and March 2025 Highlights

A comprehensive overview of global political events scheduled for February and March 2025, including significant meetings, elections, and anniversaries. Key events feature visits by notable leaders, international conferences, and cultural festivals across the world, setting the stage for important diplomatic and governmental discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:17 IST
The first quarter of 2025 is packed with a series of significant political events globally, featuring landmark meetings, summits, and state visits from leading world figures. These events underscore the escalating geopolitical dynamics and the continuous effort to stabilize international relations.

February kicks off with U.S. Vice President JD Vance's visit to Europe and builds up to significant multilateral engagements such as the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. The month also marks cultural highlights like the Sapporo Snow Festival and Berlin International Film Festival.

As March progresses, it witnesses critical elections in regions like Greenland and Curacao, pivotal anniversaries such as the death of Josef Stalin, and global celebrations like International Women's Day. These occurrences provide a backdrop for extensive debates on pressing issues and reaffirm longstanding international commitments.

