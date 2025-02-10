Opposition Alliances in Disarray: The INDIA Bloc's Battle for Unity

Amid rising tensions within the INDIA bloc, claims surfaced that disagreements between the AAP and Congress had inadvertently benefited the BJP during the Delhi assembly elections.

Congress representatives pushed back, stating that the INDIA alliance was primarily designed for the 2024 general elections, and emphasized the importance of state-specific coalitions for local polls.

Shiv Sena voiced concerns over internal clashes, warning that such disunity could empower rivals, while BJP leaders derided the bloc as an opportunistic creation.

