Opposition Alliances in Disarray: The INDIA Bloc's Battle for Unity
The opposition INDIA bloc struggles with internal disunity, sparking criticism over alliance strategies. Congress and AAP's discord in Delhi assembly polls allegedly aided BJP's win, leading to debates on coalition cohesion. Leaders urge focus on collective goals for 2024 general elections amid claims of arrogance and opportunism.
New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:43 IST
Amid rising tensions within the INDIA bloc, claims surfaced that disagreements between the AAP and Congress had inadvertently benefited the BJP during the Delhi assembly elections.
Congress representatives pushed back, stating that the INDIA alliance was primarily designed for the 2024 general elections, and emphasized the importance of state-specific coalitions for local polls.
Shiv Sena voiced concerns over internal clashes, warning that such disunity could empower rivals, while BJP leaders derided the bloc as an opportunistic creation.
