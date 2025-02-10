Left Menu

Opposition Alliances in Disarray: The INDIA Bloc's Battle for Unity

The opposition INDIA bloc struggles with internal disunity, sparking criticism over alliance strategies. Congress and AAP's discord in Delhi assembly polls allegedly aided BJP's win, leading to debates on coalition cohesion. Leaders urge focus on collective goals for 2024 general elections amid claims of arrogance and opportunism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:43 IST
Opposition Alliances in Disarray: The INDIA Bloc's Battle for Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions within the INDIA bloc, claims surfaced that disagreements between the AAP and Congress had inadvertently benefited the BJP during the Delhi assembly elections.

Congress representatives pushed back, stating that the INDIA alliance was primarily designed for the 2024 general elections, and emphasized the importance of state-specific coalitions for local polls.

Shiv Sena voiced concerns over internal clashes, warning that such disunity could empower rivals, while BJP leaders derided the bloc as an opportunistic creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025