BJP MLA Yatnal Faces Disciplinary Action Amid Rebellion
The BJP has issued a fresh show-cause notice to dissident MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for breaching party discipline. Yatnal has been critical of state BJP president BY Vijayendra and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, accusing them of corruption. He is urged to respond within 72 hours.
The central leadership of the BJP has issued a new show-cause notice to dissident BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. This latest action demands an explanation for his continuous violation of party discipline and his own assurances.
BJP officials note Yatnal's ongoing criticisms of state BJP president B Y Vijayendra and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Yatnal accuses them of corruption and urges the Central BJP to address these leadership issues.
Despite previous warnings, Yatnal's actions have prompted this notice, demanding a response in 72 hours. The disciplinary committee warns of proceeding with actions if no explanation is received.
