Fico Commends Musk's Efforts to Dismantle USAID

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico applauds Elon Musk's initiatives to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development, blaming it for political interference in Slovakia. Fico, detailing his concerns on social media, seeks transparency on funding to NGOs and media, amidst rising domestic protests and criticism from international observers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:16 IST
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has publicly applauded Elon Musk for his role in targeting the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Fico accuses the agency of distorting Slovakia's political landscape by financially backing select political parties.

In a letter to Musk shared on Facebook, Fico alleges that USAID funds have been misused for political ends in Slovakia, despite presenting no tangible evidence. The Slovak leader called for transparency regarding funds allocated to NGOs and journalists within his nation.

This development comes amid a backdrop of escalating protests in Slovakia against perceived regression in democracy, and similar calls from Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban for disclosure on foreign aid. Meanwhile, global entities like the Roman Catholic Church's charity division have criticized Trump's aid cuts, citing potential damage to the developing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

