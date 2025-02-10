Trump Proposes Permanent Resettlement of Gaza Palestinians

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a controversial proposal to permanently resettle Palestinians currently living in the Gaza Strip, effectively denying them the right of return. Speaking in a Fox News interview, Trump suggested relocation to Jordan and Egypt as a solution, further stating that the U.S. could construct new communities in safer areas.

Trump's proposal, characterized as a real estate development project, was met with immediate backlash from Palestinians and international allies, including Saudi Arabia. Trump's assertion that returning to Gaza would not be viable due to current conditions is a new stance introduced during his recent media interactions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed support for the initiative, emphasizing the need to rebuild Gaza. Despite the regional pushback, Trump maintains that relocating and constructing new habitats for Palestinians would provide better living conditions without excessive financial expenditure.

(With inputs from agencies.)