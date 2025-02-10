Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Gaza Proposal Sparks Regional Backlash

President Trump's radical proposal for US control over Gaza, suggesting no right for Palestinians to return, has stirred significant criticism from Arab nations. He envisions Gaza as a 'real estate development' despite security and refugee concerns from Egypt and Jordan, risking regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:02 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump's latest statements on the future of Gaza have ignited regional tensions. He suggested that Palestinians in Gaza would not retain the right to return under his plan for US 'ownership' of the territory, contradicting official narratives from his administration about a temporary relocation.

Trump's proposal to transform the war-torn region into 'the Riviera of the Middle East' has prompted criticism from Arab nations. In an interview with FOX News, Trump implied US allies like Jordan and Egypt should absorb Palestinians from Gaza, a position that risks compromising the established ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

With Trump's plan facing opposition, concerns about violating the two-state solution and the integration of more refugees were raised by Egypt and Jordan. Senior Hamas officials denounced Trump's approach as ignorant and destined to fail, highlighting the necessity for a political solution for Palestinian self-determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

