EU Poised for Tariff Tug-of-War with US

The European Union stands ready to face any potential tariff threats from the United States by implementing retaliatory measures, French Finance Minister Eric Lombard announced on Bloomberg TV.

Speaking at an artificial intelligence summit in Paris, Lombard described President Donald Trump as a 'dealmaker,' suggesting that Europe will respond with equal force if required.

The minister asserted that the EU has the necessary tools and is prepared to utilize them decisively to ensure a balanced trade relationship.

