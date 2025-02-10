Left Menu

EU Poised for Tariff Tug-of-War with US

The European Union is ready to counter any US tariff measures with similar actions, according to French Finance Minister Eric Lombard. Speaking at an AI summit in Paris, Lombard emphasized Europe's readiness to balance US moves using equivalent tools and measures to preserve trade harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:28 IST
EU Poised for Tariff Tug-of-War with US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The European Union stands ready to face any potential tariff threats from the United States by implementing retaliatory measures, French Finance Minister Eric Lombard announced on Bloomberg TV.

Speaking at an artificial intelligence summit in Paris, Lombard described President Donald Trump as a 'dealmaker,' suggesting that Europe will respond with equal force if required.

The minister asserted that the EU has the necessary tools and is prepared to utilize them decisively to ensure a balanced trade relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
4
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025