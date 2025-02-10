Gaza Ceasefire on the Brink: Tensions Erupt Over Hostage Releases
Mediators express concerns over the potential collapse of the Gaza ceasefire, as Hamas accuses Israel of not fulfilling its part of the agreement. With the U.S. guarantees now uncertain, negotiations have stalled, and hostilities risk reigniting as hostages remain unreleased.
Amid rising tensions, mediators are worried about the possible failure of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, as indicated by two Egyptian security sources on Monday.
The unrest comes after Hamas expressed dissatisfaction with Israel's commitment to the deal, pausing hostage releases for an indefinite period. Hamas negotiators attribute their concerns to the lapse in U.S. assurances following President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.
The ongoing deadlock has resulted in the postponement of mediation talks until there is a clear indication of Washington's plan to persist with the phased ceasefire arrangement.
