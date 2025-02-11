Left Menu

Zelenskiy Seeks Closer Ties with Trump Amid Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that senior members from U.S. President Donald Trump's team will visit Ukraine as part of efforts to end the conflict with Russia. Zelenskiy aims to establish a stronger alliance with Trump, who has not clarified his stance on U.S. support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Monday that key figures from U.S. President Donald Trump's team are slated to visit Ukraine this week, significantly intensifying diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing war with Russia.

The visit, strategically scheduled ahead of the Munich Security Conference, is part of Zelenskiy's broader initiative to strengthen ties with the new U.S. administration, amid looming uncertainty over future military support and strategic direction.

With Russian forces advancing in the east, Ukraine is eager to solidify security guarantees from the West, while Trump remains reticent on key policy questions concerning the continuation of U.S. military aid.

