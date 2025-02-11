Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Gaza Redevelopment Plan: A New Middle East Vision

U.S. President Donald Trump proposed resettling Gaza's 2.2 million Palestinians, planning to redevelop the enclave into the 'Riviera of the Middle East.' Trump's remarks, contradicting his officials' earlier suggestions, raised concerns among Palestinians and neighboring countries, as his plans could disrupt regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 01:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 01:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a proposal to resettle Gaza's 2.2 million Palestinians and transform the enclave into a tourist haven dubbed the 'Riviera of the Middle East.' This announcement came during an interview with Fox News where Trump asserted that displaced Palestinians would not be granted the right to return to the Gaza Strip.

Trump's statements come in stark contrast to his administration's earlier assurances that any relocation of Gazans would be temporary. The proposal has sparked discontent among Palestinian leaders and neighboring Arab nations, raising fears of potential regional instability. Despite these objections, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed support for the initiative.

The U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, set to visit the Middle East, has also commented on the necessity for Palestinians to temporarily reside elsewhere during Gaza's reconstruction, though he stopped short of endorsing permanent relocation. As tensions rise, the international community closely watches Trump's next moves in reshaping the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

