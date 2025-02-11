Left Menu

Trump's High-Stakes Ultimatum

Former U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stark warning regarding hostages in Gaza, suggesting halting the Israel-Hamas ceasefire if they aren't released by a specified deadline. He hinted at withholding aid to Jordan and Egypt if they refuse to accept relocated Palestinian refugees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 04:35 IST
Trump's High-Stakes Ultimatum
Donald Trump

In a dramatic turn of events, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he might call for an end to the Israel-Hamas ceasefire if hostages held in Gaza are not freed by Saturday at noon. This statement adds pressure on the stakeholders involved in the conflict.

Speaking candidly to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump expressed a potential foreign policy maneuver that could involve withholding U.S. aid to Jordan and Egypt. This would be executed if these nations do not agree to take in Palestinian refugees displaced from Gaza.

Trump's ultimatum emerges as a key point of tension, potentially impacting the geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East, with significant implications for the countries directly involved and their international allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025