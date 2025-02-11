Trump's High-Stakes Ultimatum

In a dramatic turn of events, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he might call for an end to the Israel-Hamas ceasefire if hostages held in Gaza are not freed by Saturday at noon. This statement adds pressure on the stakeholders involved in the conflict.

Speaking candidly to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump expressed a potential foreign policy maneuver that could involve withholding U.S. aid to Jordan and Egypt. This would be executed if these nations do not agree to take in Palestinian refugees displaced from Gaza.

Trump's ultimatum emerges as a key point of tension, potentially impacting the geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East, with significant implications for the countries directly involved and their international allies.

