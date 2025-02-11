Trump Weighs Tariff Exemption for Australian Steel and Aluminium

In a recent development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would consider exempting Australia from steep steel and aluminium tariffs, citing the nation's trade surplus with the United States. Following a strategic phone call with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Trump raised the possibility of such exemptions, highlighting Australia's unique position in global trade relations.

Monday's tariff reinstatement halted duty-free entries for millions of tons of imports, sparking fears of escalating trade tensions. Notably, Australia has been an exception, accounting for only 1% of steel and 2% of aluminium imports into the U.S.

The potential exemption underscores the strong bilateral ties, with Albanese expressing optimism in securing a favourable outcome. The collaboration aligns with broader defence partnerships under the AUKUS pact, bolstering security and economic interests across both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)