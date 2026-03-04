Aluminium's Vital Passage: How the Strait of Hormuz Impacts Global Supply

The Strait of Hormuz, traditionally a focal point for oil and gas shipments, is now a crucial conduit for aluminium, a metal essential to global industry. With mounting regional tensions, threats to this vital supply chain loom large.

Annually, over 5 million metric tons of aluminium are shipped through the Strait, sourced from countries like Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Despite not being directly targeted, disruptions threaten industries in these nations, with Qatar Aluminium facing potential closure due to energy constraints.

As alternative sources like Russian aluminium are phased out due to sanctions, the Gulf's role has become indispensable for Western manufacturers. A prolonged blockade of the Strait could spell widespread supply crises, pushing aluminium prices to near-record highs and straining Western supply lines further.