Europe's Unified Stand Against U.S. Tariffs

French industry minister Marc Ferracci emphasized the importance of a collective European response to U.S. President Donald Trump's newly imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The tariffs, increased to a flat rate of 25%, aim to bolster struggling U.S. industries but risk igniting a widespread trade conflict.

While France is not a primary producer of these metals, Ferracci highlighted potential indirect impacts through redirected Chinese imports, urging Europe to remain united in addressing the challenge.

