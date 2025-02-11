Europe's Unified Stand Against U.S. Tariffs
French Industry Minister urges Europe to respond decisively against U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum. Increased tariffs, aimed to support U.S. industries, may lead to a trade conflict and affect Europe through redirected Chinese exports. Unity among European nations is emphasized to counter divisive strategies.
French industry minister Marc Ferracci emphasized the importance of a collective European response to U.S. President Donald Trump's newly imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum.
The tariffs, increased to a flat rate of 25%, aim to bolster struggling U.S. industries but risk igniting a widespread trade conflict.
While France is not a primary producer of these metals, Ferracci highlighted potential indirect impacts through redirected Chinese imports, urging Europe to remain united in addressing the challenge.
