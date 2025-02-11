Left Menu

Europe's Unified Stand Against U.S. Tariffs

French Industry Minister urges Europe to respond decisively against U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum. Increased tariffs, aimed to support U.S. industries, may lead to a trade conflict and affect Europe through redirected Chinese exports. Unity among European nations is emphasized to counter divisive strategies.

Updated: 11-02-2025 12:37 IST
French industry minister Marc Ferracci emphasized the importance of a collective European response to U.S. President Donald Trump's newly imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The tariffs, increased to a flat rate of 25%, aim to bolster struggling U.S. industries but risk igniting a widespread trade conflict.

While France is not a primary producer of these metals, Ferracci highlighted potential indirect impacts through redirected Chinese imports, urging Europe to remain united in addressing the challenge.

