Diplomatic Embrace: Modi's Paris Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly received in Paris by French President Emmanuel Macron. The visit includes participation in the AI Action Summit and meetings with key leaders such as US Vice President JD Vance. Modi will also pay respects at the Mazargues War Cemetery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:55 IST
Paris extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as French President Emmanuel Macron embraced him upon arrival at the Elysee Palace for a formal dinner.

The visit marks Modi's initial interaction with top American leaders, such as US Vice President JD Vance, ahead of his upcoming US tour, indicating a strategic diplomatic engagement.

Beyond formalities, Modi's agenda involves co-chairing the AI Action Summit alongside Macron and paying tributes to Indian soldiers at the Mazargues War Cemetery, highlighting the deep historical ties between India and France.

