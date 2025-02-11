Diplomatic Embrace: Modi's Paris Visit

Paris extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as French President Emmanuel Macron embraced him upon arrival at the Elysee Palace for a formal dinner.

The visit marks Modi's initial interaction with top American leaders, such as US Vice President JD Vance, ahead of his upcoming US tour, indicating a strategic diplomatic engagement.

Beyond formalities, Modi's agenda involves co-chairing the AI Action Summit alongside Macron and paying tributes to Indian soldiers at the Mazargues War Cemetery, highlighting the deep historical ties between India and France.

