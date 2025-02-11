BJP MP Alleges USAID's Role in Destabilizing India Through Media

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey has leveled serious allegations against the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), accusing it of financially backing individuals, masquerading as journalists, purportedly aiming to destabilize and "balkanize" India by aligning with foreign powers.

Speaking to ANI, Dubey expressed his intent to raise these issues in Parliament, asserting that both the Trump administration and the Indian government are investigating the matter. He vowed to bring these concerns to light, claiming that USAID has been covertly funding politicians and journalists.

Trump has openly criticized USAID, labeling its financial practices as "fraudulent," and urged for its dissolution. Echoing this sentiment, White House Press Secretary Karoline Levitt highlighted questionable funding projects by USAID, further intensifying scrutiny on the agency's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)