Expansion of Language Translation Services Sparks Debate in Indian Parliament

In a significant development, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla declared the expansion of translation services in the Parliament to six additional languages. The newly included languages are Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Urdu, and Sanskrit, broadening the previous list which featured 10 languages alongside Hindi and English.

Om Birla emphasized that efforts are underway to offer simultaneous translations across all 22 officially recognized languages as resources permit, showcasing the democratic ethos of India's parliamentary system. The initiative has garnered praise on global platforms for its inclusivity and cultural emphasis.

However, the decision has not been free from controversy. DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran raised concerns over the utility of including Sanskrit, a language spoken by a mere 73,000 people, according to the 2011 census. He questioned the financial prudence of allocating public funds for translations in Sanskrit, attributing the decision to ideological biases.

