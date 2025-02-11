Left Menu

Expansion of Language Translation Services Sparks Debate in Indian Parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the extension of translation services in the Indian Parliament to include six new languages: Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Urdu, and Sanskrit. The move, praised internationally, faced objections domestically, particularly concerning the inclusion of Sanskrit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:25 IST
Expansion of Language Translation Services Sparks Debate in Indian Parliament
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo: Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla declared the expansion of translation services in the Parliament to six additional languages. The newly included languages are Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Urdu, and Sanskrit, broadening the previous list which featured 10 languages alongside Hindi and English.

Om Birla emphasized that efforts are underway to offer simultaneous translations across all 22 officially recognized languages as resources permit, showcasing the democratic ethos of India's parliamentary system. The initiative has garnered praise on global platforms for its inclusivity and cultural emphasis.

However, the decision has not been free from controversy. DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran raised concerns over the utility of including Sanskrit, a language spoken by a mere 73,000 people, according to the 2011 census. He questioned the financial prudence of allocating public funds for translations in Sanskrit, attributing the decision to ideological biases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Cost of Informality: How It Shapes Business Growth

Shaping the Future: How Economic Transformation Can Drive Inclusive Growth

Africa’s Growth in Flux: Challenges, Resilience & Future Prospects

Unveiling Multidimensional Poverty in the EU: A Deeper Look Beyond Income

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025