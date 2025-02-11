European Shares Steady Amid Trade War Concerns

European markets showed little movement after hitting a record high, as investors weighed the implications of a potential trade war following U.S. tariffs increase on metals by President Donald Trump.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slightly declined by 0.05%, with basic resources and travel sectors taking a hit. Shares of steelmakers like Thyssenkrupp and Salzgitter fell over 1%.

Kering stocks rose by 4.6%, exceeding revenue expectations. Meanwhile, Jerome Powell's upcoming testimony could offer insights on the effect of trade policies on U.S. interest rates.

