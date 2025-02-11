European Shares Steady Amid Trade War Concerns
European markets remained largely steady after a historic high, with investor concerns focusing on the risks of an intensified trade conflict following U.S. President Donald Trump's increased tariffs on metals. Basic resources, travel and leisure sectors experienced declines, while Kering saw gains post-earnings report.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index slightly declined by 0.05%, with basic resources and travel sectors taking a hit. Shares of steelmakers like Thyssenkrupp and Salzgitter fell over 1%.
Kering stocks rose by 4.6%, exceeding revenue expectations. Meanwhile, Jerome Powell's upcoming testimony could offer insights on the effect of trade policies on U.S. interest rates.
