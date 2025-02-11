Left Menu

European Shares Steady Amid Trade War Concerns

European markets remained largely steady after a historic high, with investor concerns focusing on the risks of an intensified trade conflict following U.S. President Donald Trump's increased tariffs on metals. Basic resources, travel and leisure sectors experienced declines, while Kering saw gains post-earnings report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:52 IST
European Shares Steady Amid Trade War Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European markets showed little movement after hitting a record high, as investors weighed the implications of a potential trade war following U.S. tariffs increase on metals by President Donald Trump.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slightly declined by 0.05%, with basic resources and travel sectors taking a hit. Shares of steelmakers like Thyssenkrupp and Salzgitter fell over 1%.

Kering stocks rose by 4.6%, exceeding revenue expectations. Meanwhile, Jerome Powell's upcoming testimony could offer insights on the effect of trade policies on U.S. interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

Optimizing Learning: Matching Child Skill with School Complexity for Better Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025