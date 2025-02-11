Left Menu

Call for Justice: Rashid Seeks Probe into Civilian Deaths in Kashmir

Lok Sabha member Sheikh Abdul Rashid has demanded a full investigation into the deaths of two civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing the matter in Parliament, Rashid claims that Wasim Ahmad Mir and Makhan Din were allegedly killed by forces. He also called for infrastructural development in remote areas.

  • India

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, a member of the Lok Sabha, has called for a comprehensive investigation into the recent deaths of two civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, a concern he raised during Zero Hour on Tuesday.

Rashid, known as Engineer Rashid, an independent MP from Baramulla, claims that civilians Wasim Ahmad Mir and Makhan Din were allegedly killed by security forces and insists on a thorough inquiry. He asserted, 'Our blood is not cheap.'

Currently incarcerated in Tihar Jail since 2019 on charges related to funding separatist and terror groups, Rashid has received custody parole to attend parliamentary sessions. In addition to his plea for justice, he has requested the construction of a tunnel to improve access to the remote areas of Keran, Karnah, and Machil in Kupwara, which often remain isolated for half a year.

