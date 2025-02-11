Pope Francis Criticizes Trump's Immigration Crackdown in Open Letter

Pope Francis issued a sharp rebuke of former U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies, denouncing efforts to criminalize migrants in an open letter to American Catholic bishops on Tuesday.

The pope, who has consistently opposed Trump's stance, labeled the crackdown a 'major crisis' and urged Catholics to reject discriminatory narratives against migrants and refugees.

In a move underscoring his support for immigrant rights, Francis appointed new bishops known for advocating such causes amid continued criticism from U.S. Catholic leadership against Trump's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)