Pope Francis Criticizes Trump's Immigration Crackdown in Open Letter
Pope Francis criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies in an open letter. He urged Catholics not to support discriminatory narratives against migrants. The pope emphasized the importance of truth and human dignity over force. The Vatican also announced new appointments of church leaders supportive of immigrant rights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:40 IST
Pope Francis issued a sharp rebuke of former U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies, denouncing efforts to criminalize migrants in an open letter to American Catholic bishops on Tuesday.
The pope, who has consistently opposed Trump's stance, labeled the crackdown a 'major crisis' and urged Catholics to reject discriminatory narratives against migrants and refugees.
In a move underscoring his support for immigrant rights, Francis appointed new bishops known for advocating such causes amid continued criticism from U.S. Catholic leadership against Trump's policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US-Colombia Diplomatic Tensions Escalate Over Deportation Flights
US-Colombia Trade Tensions Escalate Amid Deportation Dispute
US-Colombia Diplomatic Showdown: Flights, Tariffs, and Deportations
Colombia agrees to accept deported migrants; US drops tariff threat but maintains other penalties for now, reports AP.
US-Colombia Agreement Averts Trade War Over Deportations