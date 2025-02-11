Left Menu

Election Showdown: Controversy Erupts in Gujarat

In Gujarat, AAP and Congress demanded action against BJP's Satish Patel for allegedly threatening voters with house demolitions if they didn't support BJP candidates in Karjan town's municipal election. The incident, recorded on video, has stirred demand for electoral offence proceedings against Patel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:48 IST
Election Showdown: Controversy Erupts in Gujarat
BJP leader
  • Country:
  • India

Amid political tensions in Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress have called on the State Election Commission (SEC) to act against BJP leader Satish Patel. Patel allegedly threatened to demolish homes if voters failed to support BJP candidates in an upcoming civic election.

Footage circulating on social media captures the BJP's Vadodara district unit president making controversial remarks during a campaign speech in Karjan. Patel was reported to have warned that homes would be destroyed if BJP candidates from ward 7 of the municipality suffered an electoral defeat.

The AAP and Congress have condemned Patel's statements and demanded SEC intervention, arguing that his threats violate the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of the People Act. Calls for strict action, including filing a first information report against Patel, have been made by opposition leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025