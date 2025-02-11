Election Showdown: Controversy Erupts in Gujarat

Amid political tensions in Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress have called on the State Election Commission (SEC) to act against BJP leader Satish Patel. Patel allegedly threatened to demolish homes if voters failed to support BJP candidates in an upcoming civic election.

Footage circulating on social media captures the BJP's Vadodara district unit president making controversial remarks during a campaign speech in Karjan. Patel was reported to have warned that homes would be destroyed if BJP candidates from ward 7 of the municipality suffered an electoral defeat.

The AAP and Congress have condemned Patel's statements and demanded SEC intervention, arguing that his threats violate the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of the People Act. Calls for strict action, including filing a first information report against Patel, have been made by opposition leaders.

