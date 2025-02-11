Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. Steel and Aluminum Tariffs Target Mexico

The recent decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports from Mexico has been met with strong opposition. Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard argued that such measures are unjustified, citing a trade surplus on these commodities with the U.S.

Ebrard presented data from the U.S. Census Bureau showing a decline in Mexican steel exports to the U.S. since 2022, while U.S. steel exports to Mexico have increased. This move by the Trump administration could inadvertently fuel a trade war with its top trading partner.

As nearly 25% of steel used in the U.S. is imported, with Mexico being a major supplier, the tariffs could have significant economic repercussions. Ebrard plans discussions with U.S. officials to negotiate the terms, aiming to prevent a full-blown trade conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)