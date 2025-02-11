Powell Steers Fed Through Trade Tensions

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed lawmakers, affirming that free trade remains beneficial but emphasized the Federal Reserve's task is to respond sensibly to its economic impacts rather than comment on policy.

Powell's remarks came as the Trump administration introduces import taxes, intensifying uncertainty amid the Fed's efforts to control inflation, which is still above target levels. Powell noted high mortgage rates and broader economic metrics, revealing the central bank's hesitance in future interest rate cuts pending policy clarity.

Powell highlighted the strength of the U.S. economy and expressed that no immediate action is necessary, as premature policy changes could hinder inflation progress. He emphasized careful navigation given the uncertainties introduced by the administration. His testimony continues with a focus on monitoring economic impacts and ensuring stability.

