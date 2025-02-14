Starmer's Diplomatic Tightrope: Bridging the Atlantic Divide

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is preparing for a diplomatic visit to the United States, as he discussed with Donald Trump in a call that highlights London's aim to strengthen its transatlantic ties amid shifting U.S. policies.

Starmer's conversation with Trump, along with meeting his envoy in London, reflects the urgency of maintaining the 'special relationship' between the two nations. As Trump's trade policies redefine global alliances, Britain seeks to secure favorable terms while remaining committed to supporting Ukraine's path to NATO membership.

The British government is also focused on recalibrating its relations with the European Union post-Brexit, even as Trump criticizes the bloc. Starmer faces the challenge of addressing U.S. demands on defense expenditure and finding middle ground in NATO's strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)