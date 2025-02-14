Left Menu

Delhi Political Tug-of-War: BJP Faces Internal Conflict Over Portfolio Allocation

Outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has accused BJP leaders of internal conflicts over portfolio allocation, hindering governance. She claims BJP is making excuses for unfulfilled poll promises. BJP, securing a recent electoral victory, refutes these claims, asserting focus on addressing financial irregularities under AAP's governance.

In a heated political standoff, outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi claimed that internal conflicts among BJP MLAs are intensifying, largely centered around portfolio allocations. She alleged that BJP leaders are preoccupied with maximizing their control over public funds rather than focusing on governance.

At a press conference, Atishi criticized the BJP for not fulfilling its election promises. She specifically highlighted the party's unfulfilled promise of providing Rs 2,500 per month to women, labeling it as a deceitful tactic to gain votes. The allegations were met with firm denials from Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, who assured strict action against past financial irregularities.

Defending AAP's record, Atishi emphasized the party's effective management of Delhi's budget and debt reduction. Meanwhile, BJP leaders accused AAP of corrupt governance, claiming empty state treasury due to mismanagement. Despite BJP's recent electoral triumph, the internal tussle over ministerial positions persists, delaying the announcement of the government's leadership and formation.

