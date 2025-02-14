Vance Criticizes Europe's Free Speech Policies at Munich Conference

Vice President J.D. Vance delivered a pointed critique of European free speech policies at the Munich Security Conference, accusing the continent of censoring dissenting voices. He further alleged that Europe faces a 'threat from within' due to its handling of free speech issues.

Drawing parallels with former President Donald Trump, Vance downplayed Russian political interference and questioned whether democratic values were truly being upheld by European governments, especially with moves such as election cancellations.

Vance accused Brussels, Germany, Sweden, and the UK of suppressing free speech and criticized the U.S. administration under President Joe Biden for social media censorship. This highlights ongoing tensions regarding freedom of expression on both sides of the Atlantic.

(With inputs from agencies.)