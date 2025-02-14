Left Menu

Vance Criticizes Europe's Free Speech Policies at Munich Conference

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance criticized Europe for censorship of free speech at the Munich Security Conference, drawing parallels with former President Trump's stance. Vance questioned Europe's democratic values and accused it of suppressing dissent. He also criticized the Biden administration's approach to social media regulation.

Updated: 14-02-2025 20:17 IST
Vice President J.D. Vance delivered a pointed critique of European free speech policies at the Munich Security Conference, accusing the continent of censoring dissenting voices. He further alleged that Europe faces a 'threat from within' due to its handling of free speech issues.

Drawing parallels with former President Donald Trump, Vance downplayed Russian political interference and questioned whether democratic values were truly being upheld by European governments, especially with moves such as election cancellations.

Vance accused Brussels, Germany, Sweden, and the UK of suppressing free speech and criticized the U.S. administration under President Joe Biden for social media censorship. This highlights ongoing tensions regarding freedom of expression on both sides of the Atlantic.

