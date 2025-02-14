Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Waqf Bill as Diversion Tactic by BJP
Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, alleging it distracts from critical issues. He denounces the budget and claims failure to support manufacturing. Yadav accuses the government of ineffective economic policies and criticizes international trade approaches. Prominent voices like Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad also oppose the bill.
In a scathing critique, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav condemned the Waqf (Amendment) Bill tabled in Parliament, describing it as a diversion by the BJP-led government from pertinent national issues.
During his remarks in Varanasi, Yadav criticized the government for presenting a lackluster budget that falls short of its own economic ambitions. He accused the ruling party of failing to support India's manufacturing sector, arguing that initiatives like 'Make in India' are floundering.
Prominent figures such as Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad have joined Yadav in opposing the Waqf Bill, labeling it an attempt to seize Waqf properties. The bill faces criticism amid allegations of unconstitutional proceedings by the Joint Parliamentary Committee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
