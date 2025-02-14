Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Waqf Bill as Diversion Tactic by BJP

Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, alleging it distracts from critical issues. He denounces the budget and claims failure to support manufacturing. Yadav accuses the government of ineffective economic policies and criticizes international trade approaches. Prominent voices like Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad also oppose the bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:13 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Waqf Bill as Diversion Tactic by BJP
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav condemned the Waqf (Amendment) Bill tabled in Parliament, describing it as a diversion by the BJP-led government from pertinent national issues.

During his remarks in Varanasi, Yadav criticized the government for presenting a lackluster budget that falls short of its own economic ambitions. He accused the ruling party of failing to support India's manufacturing sector, arguing that initiatives like 'Make in India' are floundering.

Prominent figures such as Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad have joined Yadav in opposing the Waqf Bill, labeling it an attempt to seize Waqf properties. The bill faces criticism amid allegations of unconstitutional proceedings by the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025