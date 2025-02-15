Left Menu

Dreamer Turned Senator: Cindy Nava's Fight for Immigration Justice

Cindy Nava, a New Mexico state senator and former DACA recipient, emphasizes the importance of following the law and advocates for reforms in immigration enforcement. She challenges the misuse of state resources for federal deportation raids, recognizing the need for authentic Hispanic representation within the Democratic Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 00:54 IST
Cindy Nava, a New Mexico state senator who migrated to the U.S. as a child, champions authentic representation and mindful immigration law enforcement. Her father, a former Mexican police officer, instilled in her respect for the law.

Upon entering office, Nava quickly moved to restrict the use of state and local law enforcement in supporting federal deportation efforts, focusing on shielding her community from policies she deems overreaching. Her stance arises from a belief that immigration enforcement should remain a federal responsibility.

As Democrats seek to recapture Hispanic voter support, Nava suggests that candidates need to resonate authentically with the community's values. Her advocacy extends to ensuring undocumented immigrants are not unfairly labeled as criminals, highlighting the need for balanced and compassionate immigration reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

