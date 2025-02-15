Left Menu

Justice Department Turmoil: A Modern-Day 'Saturday Night Massacre'

A federal prosecutor agreed to file a motion to dismiss corruption charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams. This decision sparked mass resignations of Justice Department officials resisting political pressures from the Trump administration. Comparisons are being drawn to the 'Saturday Night Massacre' during Nixon's presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 03:36 IST
Justice Department Turmoil: A Modern-Day 'Saturday Night Massacre'
Eric Adams

In a controversial move, a U.S. federal prosecutor has agreed to file a motion to dismiss corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. This decision was intended to prevent job losses among career public integrity prosecutors but has triggered significant backlash within the Justice Department.

Veteran prosecutor Ed Sullivan volunteered to file the motion to relieve his colleagues, though the decision is viewed by some as coercion rather than capitulation. Sullivan emerged as a figure of resistance amid growing tensions between career officials and political appointees.

The resignations of six senior Justice Department officials, including Manhattan's top federal prosecutor, have highlighted a deepening dissent against what some describe as the agency's politicization under President Trump's influence. This echoes historical precedents of Justice Department defiance in maintaining its prosecutorial independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025