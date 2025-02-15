EPA Cuts Workforce to Align with Trump’s Energy Dominance Plan
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has cut 388 employees who were hired in the last two years. This workforce reduction aligns with President Donald Trump's energy dominance policy. The decision followed a review of probationary staff, in accordance with Trump’s executive orders, as confirmed by EPA spokesperson Molly Vaseliou.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has made significant reductions to its workforce by terminating 388 employees. This move comes as a part of efforts to align with President Donald Trump's energy dominance policy agenda.
The EPA stated it conducted a comprehensive review of its probationary staff, focusing on employees with less than two years of experience in their roles.
According to EPA spokesperson Molly Vaseliou, these actions were executed in line with President Trump's executive orders, aiming to streamline agency functions and ensure alignment with the administration's goals.
