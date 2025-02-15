Left Menu

EPA Cuts Workforce to Align with Trump’s Energy Dominance Plan

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has cut 388 employees who were hired in the last two years. This workforce reduction aligns with President Donald Trump's energy dominance policy. The decision followed a review of probationary staff, in accordance with Trump’s executive orders, as confirmed by EPA spokesperson Molly Vaseliou.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-02-2025 04:11 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 04:11 IST
EPA Cuts Workforce to Align with Trump’s Energy Dominance Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has made significant reductions to its workforce by terminating 388 employees. This move comes as a part of efforts to align with President Donald Trump's energy dominance policy agenda.

The EPA stated it conducted a comprehensive review of its probationary staff, focusing on employees with less than two years of experience in their roles.

According to EPA spokesperson Molly Vaseliou, these actions were executed in line with President Trump's executive orders, aiming to streamline agency functions and ensure alignment with the administration's goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025