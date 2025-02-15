Left Menu

Nepal's Tourism Fair Turned Hazardous Event

Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel suffered burns during the inauguration of a tourism fair in Pokhara. He and Mayor Dhanraj Acharya were injured when hydrogen balloons caught fire. Both were airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment and are now in stable condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:23 IST
Nepal's Tourism Fair Turned Hazardous Event
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister, Bishnu Prasad Paudel, was injured in a freak accident involving hydrogen-filled balloons at a tourism fair inauguration in Pokhara. The incident occurred while Paudel, also serving as the finance minister, and Pokhara Mayor Dhanraj Acharya were lighting a candle when the balloons ignited, causing them burn injuries.

Both Paudel and Acharya were quickly airlifted to Kathmandu's Kirtipur Burn Hospital for further medical attention. Paudel sustained injuries to his head and hand, while Mayor Acharya suffered facial burns. Fortunately, their conditions have been reported as stable by medical personnel.

The incident marked an unexpected and hazardous start to the 'Visit Pokhara Year' campaign which seeks to attract two million tourists by 2025. Despite the setback, officials have confirmed that the promotional event will proceed as planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025