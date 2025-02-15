Nepal's Tourism Fair Turned Hazardous Event

Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister, Bishnu Prasad Paudel, was injured in a freak accident involving hydrogen-filled balloons at a tourism fair inauguration in Pokhara. The incident occurred while Paudel, also serving as the finance minister, and Pokhara Mayor Dhanraj Acharya were lighting a candle when the balloons ignited, causing them burn injuries.

Both Paudel and Acharya were quickly airlifted to Kathmandu's Kirtipur Burn Hospital for further medical attention. Paudel sustained injuries to his head and hand, while Mayor Acharya suffered facial burns. Fortunately, their conditions have been reported as stable by medical personnel.

The incident marked an unexpected and hazardous start to the 'Visit Pokhara Year' campaign which seeks to attract two million tourists by 2025. Despite the setback, officials have confirmed that the promotional event will proceed as planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)