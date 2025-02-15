Left Menu

Leadership Crisis: The Political Turmoil in Manipur

A senior BJP MLA claimed that the party's failure to form a new ministry after Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation was due to too many contenders for the position. The leadership crisis in Manipur led to the imposition of President's rule following ethnic violence and internal conflicts.

Leadership Crisis: The Political Turmoil in Manipur
A senior BJP MLA in Manipur suggested that the state's perceived failure to establish a new ministry after Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation stemmed from numerous contenders vying for the position.

L Susindro Meitei, a former minister in Singh's Cabinet, indicated that the Chief Minister's resignation was likely an attempt to quell ongoing ethnic violence in the state. Amidst internal discord within the state's BJP faction, Chief Minister Singh tendered his resignation on February 9, shortly after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

With 37 BJP MLAs in Manipur's 60-member Assembly, party officials, including the BJP's Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra, convened multiple meetings to address the leadership stalemate. Despite these efforts, President's rule was declared in the state a few days later. Clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities have exacerbated the crisis, resulting in over 250 fatalities since May 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

