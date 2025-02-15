Kerala's Struggle Against Central Financial Policies: CPI (M) Accuses BJP-RSS

Kerala's political landscape is heating up as the CPI (M) accuses the BJP and the RSS of attempting to financially weaken the state with detrimental national policies. State Secretary M V Govindan claims that recent budgets reflect an unwillingness to support Kerala from the central government.

Govindan highlighted specific grievances such as the conditional loan for Wayanad's rehabilitation while ignoring Kerala's requests for a comprehensive package. He argues that such financial maneuvers violate federal principles and harm the state economically. The party suggests that the BJP and RSS seek to portray Kerala as solely responsible for not addressing crucial issues like the human-animal conflict.

Amidst these accusations, the CPI (M) also defends its student wing, the SFI, which has been linked to a recent ragging incident. The party claims misinformation is being spread by the media and opposition parties. Govindan calls for unity to end such false narratives and prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)