Zelenskiy Challenges U.S. on Critical Minerals Deal Amid Russian Tensions

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy announced that the critical minerals deal with the U.S. isn't finalized. The deal is pivotal for Kyiv, which seeks Trump's support to end the war with Russia. Zelenskiy proposes a joint mineral development to ensure mutual benefits while protecting Ukraine's interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared that discussions with the United States regarding a comprehensive critical minerals agreement remain incomplete. The deal's importance lies in its role within Kyiv's strategy to garner support from Donald Trump, amid efforts to swiftly conclude the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskiy emphasized that the agreement, as it stands, fails to secure Ukraine's interests. During a recent interview with Reuters, Zelenskiy showcased a map illustrating existing mineral deposits, proposing a collaborative approach to their development, rather than simply ceding them to external control.

The minerals under discussion include coveted rare earth elements, titanium, uranium, and lithium. Trump's conditional stance on military aid, seeking $500 billion in returns, further underscores the geopolitical stakes involved in securing such a deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

