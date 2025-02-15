Left Menu

BJP Pressures Congress for Clarity on MP Gogoi's Alleged Controversial Links

BJP leader Tarun Chugh urges Congress to address claims regarding MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife Elizabeth's alleged ties with Pakistan. Chugh questions Gogoi's knowledge of these connections and demands clarification from Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi concerning national security implications. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma supports Chugh's allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:12 IST
BJP leader Tarun Chugh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an escalating political storm, BJP leader Tarun Chugh has called for Congress to clarify allegations concerning MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife. Chugh demands Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi step forward to address security concerns related to Elizabeth Gogoi's rumored ties with Pakistan's ISI.

Chugh openly questioned whether Gogoi, prior to marriage, was aware of Elizabeth's alleged connections with anti-national elements. He also criticized Gogoi for not informing the Home Ministry or parliament about previous interactions with Pakistan and raised doubts about Elizabeth's citizenship status, tying it to organizations accused of conversions in India.

Amid the deepening controversy, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma vowed a thorough investigation into the matter, hinting at a potential ISI infiltration within the state's administration. Gaurav Gogoi has dismissed the allegations as baseless, claiming they're an attempt to distract from accusations against the Assam CM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

